PAANANEN - John E. Beloved husband of Josephine Paananen for 45 years, went home to God on February 1, 2020. John was born in Kenmore, NY on March 4, 1949. He was the son of Elvi (Ronni) Paananen and Sulo Paananen. John graduated with honors from Buffalo State College. John had a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree in Art Education. He taught in several Buffalo schools for 11 years. John then went on to become a small business owner. He was the president of Access Planning Services, a registered representative of Cadaret Grant and Company. He is survived by his wife, Josephine (Cuzzacrea) Paananen; his sons, John M. Paananen (Sara), Jason A. Paananen, Jeremy C. Paananen (Lisa); daughters, Jessica L. Paananen, Jenna Albone; He also leaves his grandchildren, Brianna, Jameson, Ryinn, Cody, Christopher and Hudson; He will also be missed by his sister Lois Beu and several nieces and nephews. He was devoted to his family and the many clients he served. He was involved in supporting advocacy groups such as Saint Judes Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, Buffalo City Mission, The Lockport Salvation Army, Wounded Warriors and many others. Family and friends may call at the RUTLAND-CORWIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2670 Main St., Newfane, NY, Tuesday 2 - 6 PM where Funeral Services will follow at 6:00 PM. Graveside Services will held in Corwin Cemetery, Newfane, NY, Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Donations may be made to the American Lung Association or the charity of one's own choosing. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com to send a condolence to the family.