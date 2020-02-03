OConnell, Richard J. "Okie"

Of Alexander, NY February 1, 2020; beloved husband of Susan (nee Hanley) O'Connell; loving father of Michael (Jill Phillips) O'Connell and Kadie (Dan) Hostettler; cherished Grandpa Okie of Makenzie O'Connell; dear brother of Patricia (Robert) O'Dea; also survived by other loving family members and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, from 3-8 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel), JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park, Avenue, where Funeral Services will be held Thursday, at 11:00 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be shared online at www.kaczorfunerals.com