M&T Bank fills new role: chief customer experience officer

M&T Bank has created a new role – chief customer experience officer – and has named Aarthi Murali to fill the position.

M&T says Murali's task will be to "develop and lead a strategy to elevate work already underway at M&T to create a distinctive and seamless customer experience across the enterprise."

Murali joins M&T from JPMorgan Chase, where she spent 17 years in a series of leadership roles. She most recently led client experience for the JPMorgan's commercial bank.

Murali earned a master's degree in computer science from Loyola University in Chicago. She will report to Christopher Kay, the bank's head of consumer banking, business banking and marketing.