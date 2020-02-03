MERGENHAGEN, Harold S., Jr.

MERGENHAGEN - Harold S., Jr. January 4, 2020. Beloved father of Dorothy (Tim) Maier and the late Dean Mergenhagen; step father of Richard (Gretchen) Berger, Bracken (Jillian Smith) Brainard; loving grandpa of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dear brother of Charlotte (Gene) Curry, Mary Anne Brunner, and Arthur "Bud" (Karen) Mergenhagen; also survived by his former wife, Sue Clark, his loving partner of 30 years Linda Mergenhagen Brainard and many nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his devoted fur baby, Reba. The family will be present Saturday, February 8th from 4-7 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com