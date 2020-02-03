Launch New York names new chief operating officer

Launch New York has named Scott Terhaar its new chief operating officer.

Terhaar was most recently chief financial officer for ValueCentric, a pharmaceutical data management company that was sold last year. Launch New York provides mentoring and capital access to startups in the 27 westernmost counties of the state.

Lindsay Karas Stencel had served as COO and fund manager for Launch New York. But due to the organization's high volume of investments and new financing programs, Launch New York chose to separate the COO role for organizational oversight, said Marnie LaVigne, Launch New York's CEO. Stencel continues to serve as fund manager.

Launch New York's nonprofit seed fund oversaw 24 transactions in 2019, and its for-profit limited partner fund had 18 investments.