HP Hood aims to fill 250 jobs at Batavia plant

HP Hood will hold a job fair on Feb. 13 as the company aims to hire another 250 jobs for its Batavia plant over the next two years.

The job fair will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the plant, at 5140 Ag Park Drive West in the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park. Applicants are required to bring resumes.

HP Hood is hiring for jobs including machine and forklift operators, as well as for positions in packaging, processing, sanitation, laboratory and maintenance.

HP Hood took over the defunct Muller Quaker Dairy yogurt plant, to produce extended shelf-life beverages. HP Hood employs about 250 people at the site, according to the Genesee County Economic Development Center.