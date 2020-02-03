Home of the Week: From Santa wonderland to winter wonderland

Two days after Christmas, Alexis Mucha submitted photos to Home & Style of her parents’ home in Lockport – a three-bedroom ranch transformed, as she described it, into a Santa wonderland.

Her parents, Jim and Lesley Mucha, have spent close to 30 years building a collection of more than 200 Santas from a variety of artists and sources, such as Germany, Sweden, Russia, and local artisans.

The family room is filled with Department 56 “Christmas in the City” buildings and the outdoors is decorated with handmade ornaments, some based on patterns from the 1960s, explained Mucha, noting that her parents have a diagram chart to follow for displaying the decorations.

But what also piqued our interest is what happens after the Christmas village and Santas are all packed away.

Come January, their home becomes a winter wonderland.

We reached out to the Muchas to provide photos and a description of this post-Christmas decor.

“It’s a transitional thing. I can’t stand the emptiness,” said Lesley Mucha, Alexis’ mother.

“The winter theme decor eases the transition from the fun, full look of the Santa collection and prolongs the return to the routine. I like the eye to have somewhere new to fall,” she said.

“This is a coordinated collection of snowflake, white or crystal decorative items purchased over the years from Menne Nursery, Crate & Barrel etc. The ceramic lit candles are from Copenhagen, the lit trees in the bay window, IKEA.

“I am not afraid of big, and a little whimsy is always appreciated," she said.

"This is a very modest ranch house, built in the ’60s. We have added on, updated and upgraded. The overall feeling is Asian organic with a little midcentury modern. I love that, too,” she said.

After the winter-themed decor is packed away, she will move on to other seasons.

“I switch things out all the time. I have some funky, interesting things that have been given to me by my daughter and friends. I feel an obligation to use them. The only way you can use everything is if you rotate it out. So that’s what I do,” she said.

“I have a neutral kitchen. At one point my kitchen will have orange accents. Another time it will be lime green. It just keeps it interesting. Plus I get to use the things I own. It’s not just all stored in the linen closet,” she said.

