The Firemen's Monument at Forest Lawn was dedicated in 1901, four days after the death of President William McKinley. The sculpture was created by James Hamilton, who also did the Red Jacket sculpture.
A buck runs up a hill in Forest Lawn.
The entrance to Forest Lawn.
A lone flag stands out among the gravestones in the Field of Valor.
Two bucks in Forest Lawn.
Gravestones are covered with snow in the Field of Valor.
Red crosses adorn the Drago family lot at Forest Lawn.
The Birge mausoleum.
Deer gather in the late afternoon.
Marie Heine, of Lancaster, photographs a buck.
The figure at the top of Ludwig Dewitz's gravestone is silhouetted by the sunset.
The hillside overlooking Mirror Lake.
The Blue Sky Mausoleum was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for Darwin Martin in 1928. It was constructed in 2004.
The Main Street gate.
This detail on the Main Street entrance has the letters BCC, which stand for Buffalo City Cemetery. Buffalo City Cemetery took over Forest Lawn on April 15, 1865, and is still the corporate name of the cemetery. They voted to keep the cemetery name as it was since 1850 as Forest Lawn.
Evening sun shines on a row of graves.
A creative planter.
The female statue on the Eldring grave appears to be wearing a hat and scarf made of snow.
Obelisk memorials tower over other gravestones.
Canada geese linger along the Scajaquada Creek.
The Lipsey Mausoleum.
The Wings of Love Memorial, dedicated in 2018, was created by families who have lost a baby due to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, still birth or early infant death.
The memorial of Charlotte Selden Easton, who died in 1883, is positioned in front of the S.F. Pratt memorial.
Flowers at the grave of Richard R. Hughes.
The Three Graces bronze fountain in Mirror Lake was was sculpted by Charles Cary Rumsey (1879-1922).
Mirror Lake.
Scajaquada Creek runs through Forest Lawn.
A similar view of the creek while it's snowing.
The leucistic deer is not an albino deer. It doesn't have pink eyes or hooves and its winter coat takes on a tan hue.
The cemetery's white deer feeds with its two fawns, a male and female. She cleans one of her fawns.
The cemetery's white deer feeds with its two fawns, a male and female. The leucistic deer is not an albino deer and its winter coat takes on a tan hue.
John and Elizabeth Blocher built a lavish mausoleum for their son Nelson who died at age 37 in 1884. Nelson is depicted on his deathbed as John and Elizabeth are depicted on the left and right.
Lore has it that Nelson Blocher died of a broken heart after his parents ended his relationship with the maid.
The well-known and haunting Blocher mausoleum.
A mausoleum is tucked into the hillside.
Canisius High School indoor track team members run throughout the cemetery.
Ornate work on top of the Delaware Street entrance gate.
This cross was rescued from demolition from the St. Joseph Cathedral at Utica and Delaware, which came down in 1975. The cross was donated to Forest Lawn in 2001.
A tree still has its leaves.
A buck at the end of a row of graves.
Rows of wreaths are put out in section DD every November for those interred in the lots of the charity homes, such as Home of the Friendless, Buffalo Orphan Asylum and Church Charity Home. It has been done for 10 years in conjunction with People Inc. to make sure those who died in these homes many years ago are not forgotten.
The S.F. Pratt memorial.
This is the Walden-Myer mausoleum for the families of Ebenezer Walden, a "pioneer patriarch of Buffalo" who died in 1857, and Brig. Gen. Albert James Myer, who died in 1880.
"And When the Earth Shall Claim Your Limbs, Then Shall You Truly Be Free" is a fiberglass sculpture by John Field, 1998.
