Smiles at Barrel Jam at 42 North Brewing in East Aurora

Barrel-aged beer takes some patience – at least a month or two for the barrels to impart flavor into the beverage – and 42 North's growing East Aurora dynasty has created space for this endeavor. See who relished the first Barrel Jam on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, which included breweries near and far.