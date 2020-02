FISCHER-CARR, Dr. Karen Marie

FISCHER-CARR - Dr. Karen Marie Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Jeffery L. Carr; devoted mother of Annabelle Fischer-Carr; loving daughter of Joan C. (nee Cross) and the late Robert Fischer; dear sister of Robert (Brenda) Fischer. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Arrangements by lombardo funeral home, (South Towns Chapel).