Williamsville native returns to the ministry in the Queen City

After more than a dozen years living away from Buffalo, Matt Moran felt the pull back to Western New York.

The Williamsville native first left Buffalo on a whim in 2004. A fresh college graduate with a teaching degree, he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do. So he packed up and headed for Utica where some friends were living at the time, to try and figure out his next steps.

Over the years, Moran had always been interested in helping people. He had worked for many years with teenagers in student ministry. But he knew he needed to learn more.

“I did basically student ministry with a couple churches, and I knew that I wasn’t good at it, and I knew that I didn’t really know what I was talking about,” Moran said.

That’s what eventually took Moran to Boston, Mass., for grad school, to study theology. He and his wife, Laurel, spent the next several years living, working and starting their family in Boston. Moran ended up leading the church he was attending, and served for seven years.

“It was great, it was an exciting time, it was fulfilling,” Moran said.

But in 2016, Moran and his wife, were starting to question whether or not they wanted to stay in Boston. While it had become home, the cost of living was high, and Moran was starting to really miss Buffalo.

He was speaking with the pastor at his childhood church in Buffalo, someone who he had processed life decisions with for many years.

“He was looking to step down,” said Moran. “I realized that there was going to be an opportunity for me to come.”

Name: Matt Moran

Age: 39

Current location: Williamsville

Previous location: Boston, Mass.

Miss most about Boston: The people, the history and the culture of the city

Love most about Buffalo: Family, everything the city has to offer culturally, the Buffalo Bills

Moran and his family made their return to the Queen City in early 2017, to lead the church he grew up in, Community of Grace Church in Amherst.

“It is really kind of a beautiful and fulfilling thing to see all these familiar faces,” said Moran, who says that at times it’s challenging to be leading a church full of people who remember him as a little kid. “I think people have been awesome and had a great attitude about that.”

Since returning, Matt, Laurel, and their four kids, Zoey (8), Ezekiel (6), Josiah (4) and Joel (2), have been trying to experience everything there is to do in the City of Good Neighbors. Some of their favorites include the Buffalo Museum of Science, Chestnut Ridge Park, University at Buffalo basketball games, Paula’s Donuts and trying all the chicken wing joints the city has to offer.

“My wife is not originally from here, so I wanted her to experience the treasures of Buffalo,” Moran said. He says that while his wife misses her Boston community, she has been very positive about their move and really embraced the city. And for her, this has brought her closer to her family in Lancaster, Pa.

“Buffalo has really taken off culturally in the last 10 years, so there’s so much that we’ve explored,” Moran said.

As one of seven kids, Moran is also enjoying spending time with his siblings that still live in the Queen City.

“It’s been fun actually, to come back and see them more often,” Moran said.

For Moran, he is proud to be back in his hometown and raising his family in a city with grit and determination unlike any other.

“Routine, resilience, hopefulness, and you know, excitement about the future. I think that's, I think that’s a uniquely Buffalo thing,” said Moran.

Alison Russo grew up in the Southtowns and lives in a suburb of Kansas City with her husband, Joe, and their two children. She works in television news and as a freelance writer.