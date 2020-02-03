CAMPANELLA, Concettina (Zumbino)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Campanella; devoted mother of Santino (Elizabeth) Campanella and Charlie (AnnMarie Turner) Campanella; cherished nanna of Sonia Campanella; loving daughter of the late Calogero and Maria Zumbino; dear sister of Antoinette (late Angelo) Volpe and the late Gaetano and Calogero Zumbino; fond sister-in-law of Calogero (Calogera) Campanella and the late Mario (Maria) Campanella; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, where prayers will be offered on Thursday morning at 8 o'clock followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Spirit Church, 91 Dakota Ave., Buffalo at 9 o'clock. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com