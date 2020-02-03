What early odds say about Bills' chances for Super Bowl LV

The end of the NFL season with Sunday's Super Bowl has led to a slew of oddsmakers releasing their odds for which team will win the title next year. Super Bowl LV will be played on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa.

At SportsBetting.ag, the Bills are listed at 40-1, tied with Tampa Bay for 21st in the league. San Francisco is the favorite at 5-1, slightly better than Kansas City at 11-2.

SuperBook USA is always the first outlet with the odds for the following season and had the Bills opening at 40-1 in mid-January.

The Action Network has the Bills at 35-1, with the Chiefs at 6-1 and the Baltimore Ravens at 8-1.

Bovada has the Bills at 40-1, with the Chiefs at 6-1 and the Ravens at 8-1. William Hill pegged the Bills at 30-1, with the Chiefs, Ravens and 49ers all opening up at 7-1.