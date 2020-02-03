Share this article

print logo

Report: Former Panthers TE Greg Olsen to visit Bills

Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field after his game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 29, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. (Getty Images)
Published |Updated

Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is planning to visit the Buffalo Bills this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, a former Panthers executive, and coach Sean McDermott, a former Carolina defensive coordinator, know Olsen well.

Schefter also reported Olsen, the fifth-ranked tight end in NFL history for receptions and receiving yards, would visit the Washington Redskins this week. Redskins coach Ron Rivera coached Olsen in Carolina.

The Panthers officially released Olsen, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, on Monday. Last Week, Olsen announced he and the team were parting ways.

Olsen, 34, was a first-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears from the University of Miami in 2007 and was traded in 2011 to Carolina. He became the first tight end in NFL history with three consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards. For his career, he has 718 receptions for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns.

However, Olsen has been slowed by injuries the last three years and was limited to seven games in 2017, nine games in 2018 and 14 games last season.

Story topics: / / / / / /

Vic CarucciVic Carucci– Vic Carucci covers the Bills and NFL for The News. With four decades of experience as a pro football writer and broadcaster, he is a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio and a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector. Vic has authored 10 books about football (including multiple New York Times best-sellers) and is a past president of the Professional Football Writers of America.

There are no comments - be the first to comment