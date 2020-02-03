Report: Former Panthers TE Greg Olsen to visit Bills

Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is planning to visit the Buffalo Bills this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, a former Panthers executive, and coach Sean McDermott, a former Carolina defensive coordinator, know Olsen well.

Schefter also reported Olsen, the fifth-ranked tight end in NFL history for receptions and receiving yards, would visit the Washington Redskins this week. Redskins coach Ron Rivera coached Olsen in Carolina.

The Panthers officially released Olsen, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, on Monday. Last Week, Olsen announced he and the team were parting ways.

Olsen, 34, was a first-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears from the University of Miami in 2007 and was traded in 2011 to Carolina. He became the first tight end in NFL history with three consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards. For his career, he has 718 receptions for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns.

However, Olsen has been slowed by injuries the last three years and was limited to seven games in 2017, nine games in 2018 and 14 games last season.