City Honors girls stays perfect with win over Olmsted

Undefeated in 16 games, City Honors moved closer to wrapping up the Canisius Cup League I girls basketball championship and a top seed in the sectionals on Monday with a 77-51 triumph over visiting Olmsted.

The Centaurs received a big performance from junior center Kyra Wood, who had 35 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots. Junior Desmonique Veall, who transferred to Honors when her family moved back to Buffalo from Virginia Beach, Va., had 20 points.

“We’ve been strong all year with different people stepping up,” Honors coach Kristin Juergens said. “Natalie Milne was huge on defense today. What she does often doesn’t show on the stat sheet.”

The Centaurs played without sophomore point guard Ava Purks, who is injured. Juergens said she expects Purks to be back before the sectionals.

Gabrielle McDuffie led Olmsted with 22 points while freshman Brooklyn Bullock had 15 points for the Owls.

Matla sets Chiefs mark

Senior co-captain Matt Matla made an Iroquois record nine 3-pointers as he scored 35 points in the Chiefs’ 91-61 ECIC III boys basketball victory over Lake Shore in Elma.

Matla eclipsed the record of eight by teammate and fellow co-captain Trey Kleitz earlier this season. Kleitz had 21 points in the victory, including two 3-pointers.

With the victory, Iroquois (9-2) increased its lead in the division over Lake Shore (6-4). Depew is now alone in second place at 6-3.

The Chiefs took charge, 28-7, in the first quarter. They led 44-24 at halftime.

Colin Herzog led the losing Eagles with 21 points, including four 3-pointers.

Close win for Flames

Williamsville East needed two late baskets by Yusuf Hasmi and two free throws by sophomore Max Schneider to nail down a 62-59 victory over visiting Sweet Home in ECIC II boys basketball.

The Flames led the entire game until Sweet Home tied it at 56 with 1:21 left. Hasmi then scored twice, with kickout passes from Cal Schifflet. After the Panthers closed to 60-59, Schneider made his clutch free throws to assure East of its eighth victory in nine ECIC II games.

The lone loss was to Amherst, which the Flames will meet next week.

DaeQuan Hill, Sweet Home’s 6-foot-6-inch senior center, led his team with 15 points.

“Hill got into foul trouble in the first half but in the second, he really gave us defensive problems,” East coach R.J. Killinger said. “They were feeding him pretty good and they made us earn every basket.”

Schifflet led East with 17 points and Schneider had 15. The Flames made 13 of 14 free throws.

O’Hara trips Frannies

Keiyan Clarke tied the game with a rebound basket with 9 seconds to play before Jaden Washington scored on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Cardinal O’Hara a 71-68 upset over visiting St. Francis in their Monsignor Martin Association boys game.

Avion Harris led the winning Hawks (6-14, 4-6 Monsignor Martin) with 21 points and had an assist on Washington’s winning basket. The Red Raiders are 6-12, 4-5 in Monsignor Martin games.

O’Hara trailed 49-45 entering the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t stop playing hard,” said O’Hara coach Tony Pulvirenti. “We deserved to win and I’m glad it showed in the end.”

The Hawks made 12 of 14 free throws, including eight by Harris, who did not miss from the line.

Legends top Depew

Six different players, led by Ethan Miller and Cody Yaeger, who scored twice, joined the goal parade as Lancaster defeated Depew, 8-1, in a nonleague game between WNY Boys Hockey Federation teams at RiverWorks.

It was the first varsity meeting in hockey between the longtime rivals. Preston Schlager, who also had three assists, Jesse Calhoun, Tyler Smith and Ryan Miller had single goals for the Legends.

Nathan Sisti scored unassisted for the Wildcats’ lone goal in the third period.

Sokolowski commits

Orchard Park lacrosse defenseman Jon Sokolowski announced his commitment to play at Cleveland State.

Sokolowski is a senior.