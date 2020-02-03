Barbara Huff Wylegala, 90, retired American Airlines stewardess

May 5, 1929 - Jan. 27, 2020

Barbara Wylegala loved her family, loved to travel and loved her many friends.

Born in Clarksburg, W.Va., she moved around the country until her family settled in Buffalo when she was in grade school. She graduated from Fosdick-Masten High School and her first job was in the advertising department at The Buffalo News.

Mrs. Wylegala died Jan. 27. She was 90.

In her early 20s, she got her dream job as a stewardess for American Airlines but quit when she married the love of her life, the late Raymond V. Wylegala, a Buffalo attorney. She maintained her connection with American Airlines throughout her life as an active member of the local Kiwi Club, an organization of retired American Airlines stewardesses and flight attendants.

Mrs. Wylegala also volunteered for nearly 20 years as a hospitality ambassador at the information desk at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, greeting visitors to Buffalo with her trademark smile and warmth.

Her love of travel continued, and she and her husband traveled widely, often on trips sponsored by various bar associations, as well as on educational family vacations. They also traveled to cheer on children and grandchildren at many different musical and athletic events.

After her husband's death in 2012, she continued to travel to visit her children and grandchildren. She was a longtime resident of Hamburg and recently moved to West Seneca.

In addition to the Kiwi Club, Mrs. Wylegala was an active tennis player with her group from Wanakah Country Club until she was in her 80s and remained involved in her church, Saint John Paul II Church in Lakeview, where a Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday.

She is survived by her four daughters, Gretchen, Juli, Amy and Alison, and five grandchildren.