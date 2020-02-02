ZIPP, William R.

ZIPP - William R. Of Hamburg, NY, January 21, 2020. Dearest father of Erik (Rebecca), Joseph and Jay Zipp; also survived by two grandchildren; son of the late Robert W. and Margaret (Flowers) Zipp; brother of the late Michael and Gary Zipp. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, (716) 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com