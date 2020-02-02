ZGLINICKI, Robert J. "Ziggy"

Age 65, of North Tonawanda, came to rest on January 28, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife Suzanne (nee Gristmacher) and his "Precious" dog; his daughter Susan (Brian) Toegel; grandsons Kyle and Justin; survived by his mother-in-law Rose Marie; his loving sisters and brothers-in-law; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, also his Post Office family and Limburger cheese. The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, February 4th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St., (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 AM Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Everyone is welcome. Entombment will be at Elmlawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com