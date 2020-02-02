Deaths Death Notices
ZGLINICKI, Robert J. "Ziggy"
ZGLINICKI - Robert J. "Ziggy"
Age 65, of North Tonawanda, came to rest on January 28, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife Suzanne (nee Gristmacher) and his "Precious" dog; his daughter Susan (Brian) Toegel; grandsons Kyle and Justin; survived by his mother-in-law Rose Marie; his loving sisters and brothers-in-law; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, also his Post Office family and Limburger cheese. The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, February 4th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St., (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 AM Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Everyone is welcome. Entombment will be at Elmlawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook