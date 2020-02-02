Deaths Death Notices

WITZLEBEN - Elizabeth M. February 1, 2020, of West Seneca, NY, beloved daughter of the late George and Gertrude (nee Schopf) Witzleben; sister of the late Robert(late Rose) and William (late Anne) Witzleben; loving aunt of Thomas(Suellen) Witzleben, Sally (Daniel) Seiler, Janet (Dr. Wayne) Villaneuva and Lawrence (Christine) Witzleben; also survived by many great-nieces and nephews; lifetime friend of the late Kay Palmer. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Betty was a member of the N.Y.S. Retired Teachers Assn., Chi Omega Alumnae and a retiree of the Eden Central School System. Online condolences and updated service information and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME, West Seneca, NY
