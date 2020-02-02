WILKES, Kenneth R.

January 27, 2020 of East Aurora, NY, beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Chernauskas; dearest father of Debra (James) Virgo, Jacqueline Wilkes and David (Beth) Wilkes; cherished grandfather of Nicole, Daniel, Benjamin, Allison and Andrew; brother of the late Richard (Henriette) Wilkes; also survived by nieces and nephews.There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, at 11 AM at Nativity Lutheran Church, 970 E. Main St., East Aurora, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to People, Inc. Arrangements entrusted to the WOOD FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com