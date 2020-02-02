When curiosity leads to life lessons

By Dennis Aures

Remember Forrest Gump and the floating feather and the box of chocolates and Mama’s wisdom about life? As a kid, like Forrest, I was curious about lots of stuff. I wanted to know why the sky was blue; why it didn’t fall down; how airplanes stayed up there; why fireflies didn’t burn up.

I got answers of varying accuracy and reliability to those questions, and lots more, but the one question that seemed to make everybody most uncomfortable seemed simple enough to me: Where do babies come from?

I got the standard answers of the day – you bought them at the baby store, or the stork delivered them, or they just showed up on the front porch in a cardboard box, and so on. Then one day, someone – probably my father or another male relative – told me the real deal.

You do what? My mom and dad? No way!

Then I checked it out with my buddies and it seemed to be the consensus that it was true. Bizarre, but true. Except for my pal Richie, who was positive that birds and bees were somehow involved.

After that traumatic experience, I was really careful about the questions I asked. But I still remained a curious and observant kid and I also loved being outside and riding my bike.

Using my legs and feet to push the pedals while balancing on two wheels not only got me where I wanted to go, but also utilized three of Isaac Newton’s immutable laws of motion. Who knew? I thought I was just having fun. Turns out I was also utilizing scientific tenets.

While further utilizing those tenets one day, as I was rolling through the neighborhood on my trusty two-wheeler, an empty potato chip bag, caught in a breeze, floated past me. As I watched it climb higher and higher into the air, I pondered the forces and natural laws that might be involved in its flight and ... wham!

I was suddenly and unintentionally introduced to another of Isaac Newton’s most basic laws: inertia. Wherein a body in motion (that would have been me) tends to remain in motion (which I did) and a body at rest (that would have been the parked car I had just slammed into) tends to remain at rest (which it did).

As I bounced across the roof, down the windshield and off the hood, I narrowly escaped being injured by the very prominent hood ornament that was popular at the time.

My curiosity continued as I lay crumpled on the pavement. I wondered which of my parts might be broken or irreparably damaged. Getting gingerly to my feet, nothing seemed to be broken.

More importantly, there didn’t seem to be any significant damage to the parts that would be involved in any future investigation I might have into the mechanics of conception.

I don’t know what Mama or Isaac might have made of that particular chain of events, but Forrest had already made the astute observation that “stupid is as stupid does.”

I can’t argue with that. And maybe curiosity ain’t all it’s cracked up to be anyway. Remember, as the saying goes, it did kill the cat.

