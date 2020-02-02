WAGLE - Datta G., M.d. American Urological Association President Dattatraya ("Datta") Wagle, M.D., entered into rest on January 24 at Sisters of Charity Hospital, where he was chief of urology and practiced for 45 years. Along with Dr. Marvin Woodruff, he established the first kidney dialysis unit in the state of New York, at Albany Medical Center in 1969. Having trained at Roswell Park and Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Wagle became chief of urology and chief of staff at St. Joseph's Hospital, as well as its Foundation President, president of the Buffalo Urological Society, New York State Urological Society, American Association of Clinical Urologists, Catholic Health Board, Medical Society of the County of Erie and Northeastern section of the American Urological Society. He served as president of the American Urological Association from 2010-2011, traveling the world as keynote speaker at numerous national and international conferences. He also served as chairman of the National Board of Directors of UROPAC in 2015, Federal State Medical Board and the New York State Office of Professional Medical Conduct (OPMC) from 2003-2013, when he retired. Dr. Wagle authored more than 100 scientific and socioeconomic publications, and was an assistant and adjunct professor of urology and was a member of several local, state and national medical boards of directors. He was beloved by his patients for his gentle manner and was easily recognized by his smile and signature bow tie. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, the former Sue Ann Finn; four daughters: Linda (James) Pedro, Mona (Hon. James) Bargnesi, Sonya (Eric) Freeman, and Amanda "Tina" (Joseph) Meyer; two brothers, Manny and Sharad, a sister, Hemlata, seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.