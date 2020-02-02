VISHION, Michael J.

VISHION - Michael J. Loving father of Michael R. (TaNishae) Vishion; cherished Papa of Christopher, Arya and Michael Vishion; dear brother of Cheryl (David) Shepard, Charles Vishion and Robert (Michele) Vishion; dearest lifelong friend of Kelly Vishion; uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. on Tuesday, February 4th from 4 to 8 PM. Where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 5th at 11:00 AM. Michael was a 25 year retired Captain of the Town of Tonawanda Police Deptartment and was a Graduate of the National FBI Academy. Mike also served as President of the Town of Tonawanda Police Club and Union for several years. As an avid golfer, he was the long serving Treasurer of the Town Police and Fire Golf League. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com