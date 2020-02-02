Canisius lineman Donovan Cornelius commits to UB football

Donovan Cornelius, an All-Western New York first-team offensive lineman at Canisius High School, has committed to the University at Buffalo, he announced Sunday on Twitter.
Cornelius, listed at 6 feet, 1 inch and 285 pounds, is a three-year starter and All-Catholic first-team lineman who anchored a line that led an offense that averaged nearly 200 rushing yards per game and 36 points per game for the Catholic state champions. He was named third-team all-state in Class AA.
An All-WNY Scholar-Athlete, Cornelius has a 3.8 GPA.
