TUTTLE, Nancy Louise (Moritz)

TUTTLE - Nancy Louise (nee Moritz)

Died January 29, 2020, peacefully, with her family at her side. Nancy was born on June 1, 1937 in West Seneca, NY, and lived much of her life in Springville, NY. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Janet Moritz, and her husband of 60 years, Alexander Tuttle. Nancy was a devoted homemaker, wife and mother who was responsible for taking care of several elderly relatives and friends. Nancy is survived by her children, Mark (Debbie), Lynn (Pete) Sarratori, Paul (Anne), Dale, and Tracy (Dave) Seiwert; grandchildren, Craig, Alexandria, Nicole, Nicholas, and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Rylan, Piper, and Ashley; and sister, Ellen Jackson. The family would like to thank the staff of Buffalo Mercy Hospital 5 N/C Unit, especially Dr. Stephen Dofitas and RN Kristin Schalk, for the exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Neurological Unit of Buffalo Mercy Hospital. Donations can be sent to: Mercy Hospital Foundation, Neurology/Stroke Services, 565 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. There will be a private cemetery service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com