TROTT, Josephine (Muldrow)

Entered into rest January 30, 2020. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10 AM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St., where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Interment Acacia Park and Resthaven Memorial Gardens, North Tonawanda, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com