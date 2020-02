TRAUTMAN, Eleanor J. (Dzierzanowski)

Of Cheektowaga, January 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond; devoted mother of Jerry Kopciowski, Paul Trautman, Karen Trautman, late David Kopciowski and late Robert Trautman; loving grandmother of Tiffany Losby, Christopher Trautman, Robert Trautman, Jacob Trautman, Valerie Rodriguez, Hayley Rodriguez, Amy Rodriguez, Joseph Rodriguez and thirteen great-grandchildren; dear sister of Florence Janiga; predeceased by brothers and sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services will be held. Online condolences may be left at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com