Will there be a wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl? Bet on it.

If New Year's Eve is called amateur night for those who imbibe, then Super Bowl Sunday is its equivalent in gambling.

You might be in the minority if you haven't bought a $5 square in a checkerboard pool. It's just a minor portion of what has or will be bet on Sunday's pro football championship game.

A bet on the outcome of Super Bowl LVI is practically a pick 'em deal. The Kansas City Chiefs have been around a 1- or 1 1/2-point favorite against the San Francisco 49ers almost since the matchup was finalized two weeks ago. There hasn't been much movement in the line.

The over/under number for the game is different. The number has creeped up to 54 1/2 for Sunday's game, because the betting public expects an offensive explosion from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who have rolled up 86 points in their two postseason games so far. Las Vegas watchers are waiting for the "smart" money to jump in and bet the under and bring the number down. We'll see.

Nine times counting playoffs, Chiefs games have produced totals higher than 54 1/2. The over/under for Chiefs games has ranged from 44 1/2 for games against Denver and Chicago to 56 for a home game against Indianapolis in October.

Aside from weighing the football abilities of the Chiefs and 49ers, there's a lot of action on an infinite variety of "prop" bets, many have nothing to do with Xs and Os, blocking and tackling, pass interference penalties or end zone celebrations. Many of the props are simply for fun or test the limits of gambling imagination. For example:

Will the pregame coin flip turn up heads or tails?

Will Mahomes be the Super Bowl MVP? He's the favorite at plus-130, a $1.30 payback for every dollar bet.

There are plenty of over-and-under props such as: Will Mahomes pass for more or less than 304.5 yards, 2.5 touchdowns or rush for 81.5 yards? Will tight end George Kittle of the 49ers go over or under 70.5 receiving yards.

If you like long shots, there are few longer than this one: Chiefs end the game with four points. The odds are 9,999-1 because only once in NFL history has a team ended up with four points in a game.

Some propositions are combined with other sports. For example, will NBA rookie Zion Williamson have more rebounds and points combined than San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's number of pass completions?

Which player will score the game's first points? Running back Damien Williams of the Chiefs is the favorite at plus-600. Kansas City is favored to score the game's first points by a touchdown (plus-250). Next likely is a 49ers touchdown (plus-300), the same odds as a Chiefs field goal.

Some of the props are just silly.

How many replay review predictions will Mike Pereira get wrong? Over .5 is minus-300; under .5 is plus-200.

Will a fan run on the field? Who will tackle him, security, a player, team staffer or another fan?

There are even prop bets involving the performance of the National Anthem. How long? Will singer Demi Lovato forget some of the words?

Others involve the halftime show. Will there be a wardrobe malfunction?

Finally, will the winning team visit the White House? Will any players be arrested after the game?

A capsule look at Super Bowl LIV:

Chiefs (14-4) vs. 49ers (15-3)

TV: Fox, 6:30 p.m.

The line: Chiefs (-1).

Record ATS: Chiefs 9-9; 49ers 8-10.

Over/under: 54 1/2.

Times over/under: Chiefs 9/9; 49ers 10/8.

The scoop on the Chiefs: The explosiveness of the Kansas City offense and the rapid comeback from a 24-0 deficit in the divisional round victory over the Texans adds more ammunition to the age-old football question: Will a powerful defense squash a highly productive offense? The Chiefs were sixth in total offense during the NFL regular season, averaging 379.2 yards a game. The 49ers were second in total defense (281.8) and held the Vikings to 158 yards in the divisional round. Ironically, San Francisco (381.1) ranked ahead of the Chiefs in total offense and led the league in rushing offense (144.1). ... Mahomes passed for 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns with only five interceptions in the 12 regular-season games he finished. His stats in the postseason are more impressive: 11 TD passes, no interceptions, 115 rating for four games. ... Tight end Travis Kelce led the Chiefs with 87 receptions in the regular season. Although not known for their rushing attack, the Chiefs get a lot of production from Damien Williams — 4.5 yards per carry, five touchdowns. Ex-Bill LeSean McCoy was inactive for Kansas City's AFC championship game victory. Rookie Darwin Thompson was the backup. ... The Chiefs seem to have no injury questions. Team sack leader Chris Jones did not start but played in the Tennessee game after missing the divisional game with a calf injury. Overall, Kansas City has been mostly healthy all season. Eighteen Chiefs who started the season opener at Tampa Bay started the AFC championship game. ... Getting Mahomes and the K.C. offense off the field on third down is not easy. Fear of the over-the-top speed of receivers Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins creates room for Kelce and the running backs to catch passes that keep the sticks moving. ... If Kansas City wins, it will be its first championship since Super Bowl IV after the 1969 season, and the first for coach Andy Reid, who took the Philadelphia Eagles to the big game in the 2004 season.

The scoop on the 49ers: Led by DE Nick Bosa, one of two rookies who will start on defense for San Francisco, the Niners had 48 sacks. Bosa, Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Sheldon Day going after the slippery Mahomes will be fun to watch. Kansas City, however, had only three fewer sacks in the regular season than the Niners. The 49ers' linebacker trio of Kwon Alexander, Fred Warner and rookie Dre Greenlaw has been called the fastest in the league. ... San Francisco was second in the NFL in rushing despite having no running back rush for more than 1,000 yards. Raheem Mostert, who ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC championship game, led the Niners with 772 yards in the regular season. Matt Breida ran for 623 and Tevin Coleman, who is expected to play after suffering a shoulder injury against Green Bay, ran for 544. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan tends to go with the hot hand at running back. ... Leading receiver was TE George Kittle, who had 85 catches for a 12.4 yards-per-catch average. For deep speed, the Niners offer rookie Deebo Samuel (57 receptions, three touchdowns) and Emmanuel Sanders (66 receptions, five touchdowns). CB Richard Sherman and the San Francisco DBs will be sorely tested by the Chiefs' speed. ... San Francisco is 5-1 in Super Bowl appearances and 2-0 in championship games played in Miami. A sixth Lombardi Trophy would tie the 49ers with the Steelers and Patriots for the most ever. Shanahan could join his father, Mike, in becoming the first father-son head coaches to win the Super Bowl. Last San Francisco Super Bowl win was Jan. 29, 1995, over the San Diego Chargers in the same stadium.

Outlook: Look for Mahomes to take his lumps early against talented 49ers' front seven, but there will be a breakthrough at some point by the Chiefs' speed receivers and Kelce. Chiefs, 23-17.

Last games: Both the Chiefs and 49ers were favored by 7 1/2 points in the conference championship games on Jan. 19. Both won outright and both covered the spread. Both the AFC and NFC title games went over. Over/under for the AFC game was 53, and the teams scored 59 points combined. Over/under for the NFC game was 45 and the teams scored 57 combined.

Last results: 2-0 straight up; 2-0 versus spread. Over/under: AFC was correct with prediction of 55 (Chiefs, 35-20); NFC was incorrect with prediction of 33 (49ers, 23-10).

Season record: 155-93-1; 121-124-4 against the spread.