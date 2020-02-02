STEVENS, Charlotte M. (Mazur)

Age 88, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on January 23, 2020, after a short illness. Charlotte was born in Boston, NY on July 9, 1931 to the late John and Maryanna Mazur. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Frank Mazur (Ann), Stella Rodak (Joseph), Walter Mazur (Helen), Andrew Mazur (Florence), Cecilia Hewitt (Glen), Ida Meiser (Marlon), Helen Warner (Howard), Stanley Mazur (Irene), Pearl Wonsiewski (Joseph), John Mazur (Rita), Mildred Moxham (Robert), and sister-in-law, Bridget. She graduated from Eden Central High School. Charlotte married on July 17, 1971 to Chief Petty Officer, Leroy "Steve" Stevens and he preceded her in death on March 22, 1995. Charlotte worked in the insurance industry for many years in New York, California and Virginia. She spent 22 years of dedicated service at Henderson and Phillips Insurance and retired in 1993. She was member of the National Association of Insurance Women. She enjoyed gardening and was a very active member of St. Gregory the Great Church. Left behind to cherish her memory is her brother, Edward "Eddie" Mazur of Boston, NY and over 30 nieces and nephews. The Wake Service will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 6-8 pm with the Rosary Service to begin at 7 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11 AM. Burial will follow the Mass at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.woodlawnnorfolk.com to leave a note for the family.