STERLACE, Maria L. (Insalaco)

Of Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank M. Sterlace; devoted mother of Anna Maria Bauman, Patricia (Robert) Masters and Frank M. Sterlace, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Marc, Allison (Paul), Matthew, Sophia and Xander; loving daughter of the late Michele and Concetta (nee Lombardo) Insalaco; dear sister of Gemma (late Angelo) LaMonte and the late Theresa (Paul) Catalano, Josephine (late Michael) Marranco, Samuel Insalaco, Joseph (Maureen) Insalaco and Leonard (Brenda) Insalaco; also survived by many adored nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem, on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark's Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo, on Tuesday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com