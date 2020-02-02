Starpoint School Board weighs in against giant solar energy project

The president of the Starpoint Board of Education sent a letter to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Tuesday, opposing the 900-acre Bear Ridge Solar project.

The towns of Cambria and Pendleton and the Niagara County Legislature previously voiced their opposition to the solar complex.

"Bear Ridge Solar said they would leave our town alone if they were not wanted. It is now time for them to leave," Susan Fischer of Cambria Against Industrial Solar said Thursday in a post on the state Department of Public Service website.

The developer, Cypress Creek Renewables, has signed leases with three farmers and offered the towns, the county and Starpoint a total of $10.3 million in lieu of taxes.

Starpoint board president Michael D. Zimmerman said Friday the letter reflects a board consensus. He said the board worries that the farmland to be covered by the solar project could never be developed into homes and the project would devalue nearby properties.