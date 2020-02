SHELDON, Shirleymarie S. (Sullivan)

Sheldon - Shirleymarie S. (nee Sullivan)

Lifelong resident of Colden, February 1, 2020; wife of late Richard H.; mother of late Richard S. (Susan); former Chairperson of the Colden Democratic Committee. Private services will be held. Family encourages memorials to the Colden Neighbors Association, P.O. Box 24, Colden, NY 14033. Condolences at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com