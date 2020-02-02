SEMAN, Eleanor "Beckie" (Rovison)

Age 75, of Wheatfield, January 30, 2020, wife of 49 years to Richard A. Seman, Sr., mother of Richard (Erica) Seman, Jr., Georgette Seman and the late Debbie and Ronald; grandmother of Jacob and her best friend and dog Misty; sister of Thomas, John and the late William Rovison. Beckie was a member of Post No. 1451 American Legion Auxilliary, Fraternal Order of Eagles Arie No. 1411 North Tonawanda and OLC R.C. Church. There will be no prior visitation. Funeral Service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Erie Co. SPCA. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com