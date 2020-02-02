SCHULTZ, Arlene Catherine (Miller)

Passed away peacefully from congestive heart failure on January 29, 2020, she was 93. Beloved wife of the late Gordon J. Schultz; loving mother of David Schultz, Kathleen (Terry) Scutt and the late Daniel (Linda) Schultz; cherished grandmother of Brian Campanini, Daniel Schultz, Karen Campanini, Ryan (Emily) Besch, Maureen (Jesse) Shadle, Paul (Vanessa) Besch, Christine Schultz, Andrew (Brianna) Scutt and Meghan Kumro; adored great-grandmother of 11; caring daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (nee Gessert) Miller; dear sister of Mary Jane (late Edward) Hager and the late Neil (Marcia) Miller; dear mother-in-law of the late Marty Besch; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for her great-granddaughter, Marti Besch. Arlene was a lifelong resident of Lancaster. She was the owner of Wilene's China and co-owner of Country Charm with her sister Mary Jane. She was an active quilter at the Lancaster Historical Society, avid gardener, seamstress, knitter and she loved to read. As a young woman, Arlene competed in couples dance roller skating. Her greatest joy was her family and making the happiest memories for her grandchildren. Arrangements by the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.