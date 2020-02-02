SCHROEDER, Karl J.

SCHROEDER - Karl J. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest February 1, 2020, beloved husband of 54 years of Kay (nee Ring) Schroeder; devoted father of Lynda Kay Schroeder; loving son of the late Karl and Anna Schroeder; dear brother of Gail (late Lou) DeAtley and James (Patricia) Schroeder; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (February 8th) from 10-11 AM, followed by entombment at Elmlawn Cemetery, where committal prayers will be offered by Paster Lori Keller Burns. A Memorial Service will then follow at 12:30 PM at Kenilworth United Church of Christ, 45 Dalton Dr., Tonawanda. Reception to follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com