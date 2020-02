SCHOELERMAN, Ruth M. (Traufler)

January 18, 2020, age 73, of Tonawanda. Wife of the late Robert M. Schoelerman; mother of Robin, Ronald and Ryan Schoelerman. Services were cared for privately. If desired, memorials to Rockin' with Santa, PO Box 96, Tonawanda, NY 14150 are preferred. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com