SCHAEFER, Christian M.

SCHAEFER - Christian M. Of Depew, NY, January 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Lisa Stuber Schaefer; loving father of Tyler, Nicholas and Brenden; dearest son of Daniel and Kathy Schaefer; son-in-law of Sharon (late Bruce) Stuber; cherished grandson of Dorothy "Dot" Gesel; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPEL, INC., 668-5666. Online condolences at klocfuneralhome.com