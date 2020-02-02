49ers would prefer everyone keeps sleeping on Jimmy Garoppolo

MIAMI – Being overlooked is nothing new for Jimmy Garoppolo.

The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback started his career in New England as the backup for the greatest player of all time – Tom Brady.

After being traded to the 49ers, Garoppolo has compiled a record of 23-5 as a starter (including the postseason) and finished the 2019 regular season as the only quarterback to rank in the top five in completion percentage, yards per attempt and touchdown passes. He has won in more than 82% of his starts, the best mark for an active player and the best in NFL history for a quarterback with at least 25 career starts.

Normally, that would make Garoppolo a focus of the buildup to Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, but not this week. Not when the quarterback on the other side is Patrick Mahomes, the reigning league MVP who is unquestionably the greatest of right now.

It doesn’t help matters that Garoppolo was only asked to throw the ball eight times in the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers. That’s the first time a quarterback has won a conference championship game with fewer than 10 passing attempts since Bob Griese took the Dolphins to the Super Bowl in 1973.

But when Raheem Mostert is running through the Packers’ defense on every carry, why would coach Kyle Shanahan change that formula? It’s not that Garoppolo can’t throw it.

Look no further than the 49ers’ win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11, when he rallied his team from a 16-0 deficit against Arizona, throwing for 424 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-26 win.

I get it, you say, that was against the hapless Cardinals.

Well, how about the following week, when he threw for 253 yards and a pair of touchdowns in leading a 37-8 rout of the Packers. Or two weeks later, when he outdueled Drew Brees and the Saints, throwing for 349 yards and four touchdowns in a wild, 48-46 win. With the NFC West title on the line in Week 17, Garoppolo went to Seattle – one of the toughest road cities in the NFL – and completed 18 of 22 passes for 285 yards in a win that gave San Francisco home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The 49ers would very much prefer, thank you very much, that Garoppolo continues to be an afterthought.

“He’s a big-time player,” cornerback Richard Sherman said. “I love that nobody understands that. Obviously, it doesn’t matter how well he plays on the football field because he’s played well and people are like, ‘Oh my God, we haven’t seen enough.' He got his team to the Super Bowl.”

Ask yourself this: Would the Patriots rather have the second-round pick they acquired for Garoppolo, or the quarterback? It’s a pretty easy answer.

Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2018 season – against the Chiefs, no less – and the 49ers submarined to a 4-12 season. He returned this year and led the team to a 13-3 record while throwing for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Tell me again, how is he not getting a little more love?

“Whenever you have people hating on you as a team, it’s always a good thing,” Garoppolo said. “They’re not going to hate on a bad team. It’s been a hell of a year. … People were predicting us to be two and whatever or three and whatever and getting to where we are now – we’ve come a long way.”

Of course, a lot of credit for that has to go to the 49ers’ defense. Led by a fearsome front four, San Francisco has given up just 252.5 yards and 15 points per game in the postseason, both the best in the league.

The 49ers’ rushing attack, which ranked second in the regular season averaging 144.1 yards per game, has hit another level in the postseason, averaging an absurd 235.5 yards per game.

When the 49ers do throw it, though, they throw it well. The team averaged 7.93 yards per pass attempt in the regular season, which ranked third in the league. In the postseason, it’s at 7.07.

On third downs in the regular season, Garoppolo generated first downs through the air on 65 of 130 attempts, a 50% conversion rate that led the league. Garoppolo leads the NFL in QBR (84.0) when the 49ers are in the fourth quarter, and it’s a one-possession game. He also has the best passer rating in the NFL (115.7) when trailing, and his adjusted completion percentage on deep throws also leads all quarterbacks.

“Jimmy shows when we need him to show up,” 49ers tight end George Kittle said. “When we're going to run the ball 45 times a game, he's all for it. He loves when we run the ball. So, people can doubt him. He's a great football player, a great leader and he's just going to keep winning."

I’m not here to argue Garoppolo is better than Mahomes. Doing so would be silly. It’s worth pointing out, though, that the gap wasn’t as big in the regular season as you might think.

In an article for ESPN.com this week, Bill Barnwell laid out an interesting stat: The team with the better quarterback loses the Super Bowl more often than it wins. Going back all the way to Super Bowl I, Barnwell measured each starting quarterback’s adjusted yards per attempt, and found that the quarterback with the better number has won just 20 times. In the last nine Super Bowls, the quarterback with the lower AY/A has won.

This year, Mahomes’ AY/A was 8.9, while Garoppolo’s was 8.3. That’s the 14th-closest game in Super Bowl history, based on Barnwell’s research.

In Kyle Shanahan, Garoppolo has found the perfect coach. Shanahan’s system is of course a perfect fit, but perhaps more importantly, they are on the same page.

“You don’t have to play any games with him,” Shanahan said of his quarterback. “You don’t have to sit there and tell him how much you care about him or anything. He knows we’re good. He doesn’t have to tell me anything, either. We’re all right. We stay together. I coach him hard when I need to. … Every day is kind of the same. Jimmy is very hard on himself. He likes you to get onto him because it helps him focus, just like me, also. Jimmy goes as hard as he can. We’re both ourselves. We don’t deviate from that at all.”

And why would they? Why fix what’s not broken?

"Whatever it takes to win," Garoppolo said. "That's how I've been my whole life."

The message is clear: Don’t sleep on Jimmy G. come Sunday night.