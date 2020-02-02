Niners' fearsome foursome holds key to Super Bowl forecast

You’re always looking for the secret formula to predict the Super Bowl winner.

It’s a stat geek’s dream. Of course, it doesn’t exist. There are trends that point to the winner, but there’s no surefire formula.

From a simplistic perspective, the team with the better defense generally has an edge. The last 39 years, the teams with the higher ranked defenses in points allowed are 27-12, including 13-6 since 2000.

The teams with the higher-scoring offenses are 19-20, and 8-11 since 2000. But that’s misleading because each of the past three years, the team with the higher-ranked offense lost to a team that also was in the top-four in points scored. The higher-ranked offensive team in yards gained has lost eight straight. Again, the winning team was close behind in the ranking seven of those eight years.

The Bills didn’t have the higher-ranked defense in any of their four Super Bowls. But contrary to perceptions, they also didn’t have the higher-ranked offense in yards or points in the last three losses, to Washington and Dallas twice. Only in 1990 did the Bills have the better offense. Buffalo ranked first in points that year, while the Giants ranked 15th. (The Bills’ defense was eighth and the Giants were No. 1.)

San Francisco has a better defense than Kansas City by most measures (but not points allowed). That’s not why we’re picking the 49ers in Super Bowl XLII Sunday.

The 49ers' ability to mount a dominant pass rush with just four rushers is the key factor in the game.

San Francisco ranked third in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt this year, and its total of 48 sacks tied for fifth best. Even more impressive, the Niners had a league-best 40 sacks without bringing five or more pass rushers.

The Niners’ fearsome foursome is Arik Armstead (10 sacks), Nick Bosa (9), DeForest Buckner (7.5) and Dee Ford (6.5).

Teams that get home with a dominant four-man rush have a good track record of late in the Super Bowl. The last five most dominant front-four teams are 4-1. The wins: Denver over Carolina in the 2015 season, Seattle over Denver in 2013 and the Giants over the Patriots in 2011 and 2007. The loss was by Seattle to New England. Denver blitzed a ton against Cam Newton. The others didn’t need to blitz much.

San Francisco has blitzed 22% of pass plays, fifth least in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Kansas City has two outstanding pass blocking tackles in Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

“You can go into a game and a team has two guys who are awesome, maybe three guys,” Schwartz said this week. “But easily on any play and in any alignment, all their guys are spectacular. So they’re able to get a lot of one-on-one matchups. You can only build in so much help.”

The Niners like to use a tilted front in obvious pass situations, with three of the four D-linemen to one side of the center. It creates a three-on-three matchup to one side.

“Putting two guys with great ability on the same side is tough, and we see that from the Chargers with the other Bosa and Ingram,” Schwartz said, referring to Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. “The league’s kind of gone to that trend. It’s what happens if there’s a twist and he goes inside. Those guys work off each other well.”

The Niners are a zone defense team, and that should be good for containing Patrick Mahomes’ scrambling. “Should” is the operative word. The Titans had eight in coverage with a spy on Mahomes when he ran for a 27-yard TD in the AFC title game.

Another way Mahomes could negate the four-man rush is by hitting a slew of quick throws on run-pass option plays against the zone defense, which could force the Niners into more man coverage. That’s not their preference. The Chiefs pass the most (65%) in the NFL in one-score games, according to Sharp Football. San Francisco would do well to get a lead, because the pass rush might be tired in the fourth quarter.

The Niners' hopes ride on their ability to pressure Mahomes with four rush men. The call here is they will make just enough plays to win a thriller.

Thank you, Pete Carroll. The 49ers needed a final-seconds stop on the 1-yard line to beat Seattle, 26-21, in Week 17 and win the NFC West. If Seattle had won, the Niners would have been the No. 5 seed, instead of No. 1. Carroll obviously has done an outstanding job coaching the Seahawks. But if they had put the ball in the hands of Russell Wilson even more often, might it have made a difference?

When the game was within one score, Seattle passed the ball 52%, the third lowest rate in the NFL. Wilson’s passer rating was an NFL-best 112.8 when the game was within one score, with 27 TD passes and four INTs. Seattle could have opened it up more in the first halves of losses to the Cardinals and 49ers the last two weeks of the season.

San Francisco passed the fifth least in one-score games at 54%.

The Bills passed 56% of the time in one-score games, 22nd most in the NFL. That ratio made sense, given Josh Allen’s experience level and the strength of the Bills’ defense. Presuming the skill-position weapons improve next season, it will be interesting to see if Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll unleash Allen a little more.

The 30,000-foot view: A win by the Chiefs should lock up a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for coach Andy Reid. His record is 207-128-1 (.618), the seventh most wins ever. Despite taking over two losing franchises, he has had only three losing seasons in 21 years. He got the most out of two good quarterbacks, Donovan McNabb and Michael Vick, in Philadelphia. But when they went down to injury during four different playoff seasons, his Eagles went a combined 13-6 with A.J. Feeley, Koy Detmer, Kevin Kolb and Jeff Garcia to keep the team on track. Reid went 50-26 with Alex Smith as his game-manager QB in Kansas City. The cap to his resume is his evaluation and draft maneuver to get Mahomes. It’s tough to get in the Hall of Fame as a coach without a championship. Only Bud Grant, Marv Levy and George Allen have done it. Reid’s record is almost identical to that of Marty Schottenheimer (200-126-1). However, Reid is 14-14 in the playoffs, Schottenheimer was 5-13. Schottzy is not getting into the Hall. Reid is 61. Even if the Chiefs lose to the 49ers, the prediction here is the upcoming decade of winning that seems sure to follow Mahomes in K.C. will be good enough to get Reid inducted.

Matchup watch

Kyle Shanahan vs. Steve Spagnuolo. Spagnuolo was able to overload the box and sell out to stop the run vs. the Titans. That won’t work as well vs. the Niners. Shanahan is the master of misdirection and getting leverage on the defense. Advantage Shanahan.

DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead vs. K.C. middle three. The Niners’ ends, Bosa and Ford, get more attention. Buckner is a beast in the middle. Left guard Stefan Wisniewski is quality. But center Austin Reiter and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are vulnerable.

Jason Kelce vs. Jaquiski Tartt. Kelce is one of many mismatch nightmares for the Chiefs, who will line him up as the X-receiver in a four-wide formation. Tartt, a fifth-year, ex-second-round pick, has allowed only one TD to a tight end this year. Can he handle Kelce on isolation routes?

Stats for the road: Fullbacks across the nation have to be rooting for the 49ers. They play 21 personnel (two RBs, one TE, two WRs) on 28% of their snaps, No. 1 in the NFL, according to Sharp Football. The league average is 8%. The Niners play 22 personnel (two RBs, two TEs, one WR) on 11%. That’s 39% of the snaps with a fullback on the field. The NFL average is 12%. (The Bills ran 21 or 22 personnel 11.6%, according to Buffalo News charts.) Niners fullback Kyle Juszczyk, a former Harvard tight end, has made four straight Pro Bowls.