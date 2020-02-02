SADINSKY, Beatrice

SADINSKY - Beatrice Of Rochester, NY, January 30, 2020, after just celebrating her 94th birthday. She is predeceased by her husband, Herbert L. Sadinsky; and parents, Samuel and Leah Olsan. Survived by her loving daughters, Susan (Stephen) Silverstein and Lisa Sadinsky; devoted grandchildren, Lauren and Jason.Graveside Services were held in the Britton Road Cemetery, Rochester, NY. Donations may be made to Buffalo Kosher Meals On Wheels, 757 Hopkins Rd., Buffalo, NY 14221, in her memory. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.BrightonMC.com