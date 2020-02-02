RUCKER, Lena (Kereluk)

Of Blasdell, NY, January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald H. Rucker; step-mother of Linda (James) Smolarek, Caroline (Michael) Reardon; step-grandmother of Samuel (Sarah) Smolarek, Megan (Brian) Zeitler, Karl Reardon and Maxwell Reardon; and one step-great-grandson Ryan Smolarek; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by THE Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY. Honoring Lena's special wishes for no prior visitation.