ROSE, Samuel L. Sr.

ROSE - Samuel L. Sr. Entered rest on January 24, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 10 AM-11 AM at the True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry St., Buffalo, NY, where funeral services will immediately follow. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery, North Tonawanda, NY Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE, FUNERAL HOME, INC.