RICKARD, Kimberly J. (Hout)

RICKARD - Kimberly J. (nee Hout)

January 30, 2020, age 40, beloved daughter of Corine (Christ) Consiglio; dear sister of Monica (Adam) Wyman and Vincent (Rachel Lally) Consiglio; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd) where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com