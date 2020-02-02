REUSCH, Ann J. (Latzer)

Of West Seneca, NY, January 31, 2020, beloved wife of the late Richard J. Reusch; dearest mother of Darlene A. (Jeffrey) Shaw, Richard (Terri) Reusch Jr., Ronald W. (Karen) Reusch, Barbara M. (Patrick) Ryan, Marie C. (Dennis) Pack and Robert J. (Mary) Reusch; also survived by 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Patricia (John) Sausner and predeceased by three sisters and one brother; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday, February 3, 2020, from 3-7 PM at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com