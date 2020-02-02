READING, Marguerite

READING - Marguerite Of Buffalo, entered into rest January 25, 2020, devoted mother of Jaamel Hasson; loving daughter of the late James Reading and Maria Worthington; dear sister of the late Diana Reading. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Thursday from 11 AM-12 Noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com