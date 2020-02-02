QUEENO, Joanne L. (Long)

Queeno - Joanne L. (nee Long)

January 29, 2020, of Tonawanda, NY, beloved wife of Frank D. Queeno; loving mother of Frank N. (Anne) and Kathyann (Paul Blowers) Queeno; cherished grandmother of Frank Jr., Nicholas (Meghan), Steven (Kaitlynne) Queeno and Michael and Jeffrey Lorka and great-grandmother of Carson, Cooper and Frank III; sister of the late Mildred and Dorothy Long. The family will be present on Saturday, February 8th, from 1-2 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where funeral services will follow at 2 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com