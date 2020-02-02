QUATRARO, Daniel

QUATRARO - Daniel January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to Dorothy (nee Scarafia) Quatraro; loving father of David (Maureen) Quatraro and Diane (late Robert) Lucas; dear grandfather of Christopher (Kyle) Quatraro, Nicole (Steve) Herr, and Kelly (John) Womer; great-grandfather of four; brother of the late Kathryn Merendino. Family will be present on Tuesday and Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Christ the King Church Thursday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel's name may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Online condolences offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com