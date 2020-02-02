POLIZZI, Frank

POLIZZI - Frank January 29, 2020, loving son of the late Samuel and Catherine Polizzi; dear brother of Margaret, Marianne and the late Salvatore; also survived by nieces and nephews. Frank had a nine year military career in the Reserves and a 30 year career at Erie One BOCES. Frank loved playing the drums and listening to Blues music. A Celebration of Life will be held at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Saturday, February 8th, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory to the Erie County SPCA. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com