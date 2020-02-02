PENROD, Allison P. (Vogel)

PENROD - Allison P. (nee Vogel)

Of West Seneca, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020, beloved wife of the late Dean A. Penrod; dearest mother of Terry (Barbara) Penrod, Penny (Douglas) Keuther, Candice Korzeniewski and the late Brett Penrod; grandmother of Patrick (Tracey) Penrod, Faith Penrod (Ken Sharick), Michael (Melanie) Korzeniewski and Catherine (Michael) Crafsic; also survived by ten great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Albert and Laura (Grotke) Vogel; sister of Laurel (late William "Bill") Donohue and the late Richard (Nancy) Vogel, Lawrence "Bud" (Shirley) Vogel, Clifford "Kip" (Elsie) Vogel, Irving (Shirley) Vogel, Connie (Harold "Putt") Putnum, Alberta (Willard "Buster") Smith and Ellen (Robert "Bob") Kramer; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Allison and Dean both volunteered for many years with Meals-on-Wheels. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Assn. of W.N.Y. or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at www.eriecountycremationservice.com