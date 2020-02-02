PENNY, Luanne M. (Gagola)

PENNY - Luanne M. (nee Gagola)

January 27, 2020, age 61. Beloved mother of Lisa (James) Shilen, Mary, Jacob and William Penny; cherished daughter of Louis J. Jr. and Bette (nee O'Rourke) Gagola; loving sister of Thomas Gagola and Elizabeth (Jon) Wells; former wife and dear friend of Richard C. Penny; also survived by nieces and nephews. Her family was her treasure. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8, 11 AM at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Boulevard, Cheektowaga. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Luanne's name to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com